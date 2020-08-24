Stakeholders laud youth empowerment reality show, `Big Dreams Nigeria’

By Joshua Olomu

Abuja, Aug. 23, 2020 Industry watchers, showbiz promoters and participants have lauded the maiden edition of Big Dream Nigeria Talent Show, a reality show geared toward discovering and developing young talents in acting and music.

Newsmen reports that the stakeholders gave the commendation at the unveiling weekend of the show in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The stakeholders expressed delight that the five-week long event would shape participants, bring out the best in them and usher them as trail blazing youngsters in the entertainment industry.

Prince Ned Nwoko, a Philanthropist and husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniel, commended the organisers and described the Big Dream project as “a platform for moral re-orientation for youths”.

“It is very obvious that this reality show is not meant to promote immorality among our youths, therefore, we will support it as a platform for young talents development.

“As someone who believes in youth empowerment initiatives, I highly commend the organisers for this laudable project,” he said.

A clergy, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) described the show as a veritable platform for young talent discovery.

Fatoyinbo therefore urged the contestants to remain focused and resolute in order to get the best the show would offer them.

Some of the contestants, who spoke with NAN on the sidelines expressed readiness to participate in the show and thanked the organisers for offering such a platform.

Godwin Yakubu from Kaduna State, a contestant in the music challenge segment of the show, expressed hope to reach the final of the show.

“I will put in my best that I can win the grand prize, and leave here prepared to pursue my music career,” he said.

Yusuf Ayobami, another contestant from Osun State, said that making it to the Big Dream talent hunt show house was a dream come through toward developing herself as an actress.

“I hope to win the grand prize, and even if I did not, am leaving here a better person,” she said.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency and Principal Executive of the Big Dreams project told NAN that contestants were selected from a nationwide audition held at the beginning of the year.

He said that the initiative was to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry.

Amafibe said that during the five weeks, the selected housemate would be mentored and trained by professional filmmakers, musicians and other stakeholders, and at the end movies and music produced by them would be premiered.

He said that organisers had ensure that everything worked in tandem with the “new normal” reality due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The housemates were earlier quarantined in preparation for the premiere and commencement of the contest.

“Big Dreams organisers have assured Nigerians and the government that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures for COVID-19 pandemic have been put in place and will be followed throughout the show,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...