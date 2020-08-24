Republican convention to begin with Trump headlining all four nights

Washington, Aug. 24, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The four-night Republican National Convention on Monday will begin with Trump speaking every night and ultimately accepting the Republican Party’s formal presidential nomination.

The convention will feature Trump’s children, a slew of Republican leaders, and a handful of Americans who conservatives have promoted as culture war figures.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak along with former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, and a Missouri couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in front of their mansion.

Unlike 2016, Trump is heading into the 2020 presidential election with full support of the Republican establishment although he is trailing in national polls and in key battleground states.

The president’s four-day event, amid a pandemic that has killed over 170,000 Americans, will be crucial for Trump to frame his message based on fanning cultural divisions, nationalism and economic expansion.

The president will likely continue to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic and argue that he is the only one capable of rebuilding the economy.

But Trump is coming into the convention after a week of negative headlines, including the arrest of his former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, and Trump’s sister criticising his character in secret recordings.

