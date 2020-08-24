NEPZA boss woos Halal investors toward free trade zones

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Aug. 23, 2020 The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has urged investors in Halal industry globally to patronise Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones ahead of the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

NEPZA Managing Director, Prof Adesoji Adesugba made the call while speaking on the topic entitled: “The Role of Free Trade Zones in Booming Halal Global Business’’ to investors via webinar.

Newsmen reports that Halal investment is a term used to describe investment that is Shariah compliant.

In a statement issued by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA on Sunday, Adesugba said FTZs offered juicy incentives to halal investors who could use Nigeria as a location for production of variety of business value chains.

Adesugba, who reeled out pertinent statistics that confirmed Nigeria as a huge market compared to other countries in the West African sub-region, said Nigeria’s business environment held a lot of promises as it was fully linked and intertwined.

“Investors should not just consider Nigerian population but strategically review the entire West African market extending to the entire sub-saharan Africa as markets of opportunities which can be serviced through Nigerian production point.

“Investors should see beyond Nigerian huge population. Nigeria is almost a representative of African market. So investing in Nigeria is a bold entrance into African market.

“Halal investors should count on robust investment infrastructure provided by the more than 40 free trades zones dotted across the country.

“You are offered opportunities that guarantee ease of take-off and flourishing operations. We offer tax free regime and free import duties on imported raw materials. You will be able to access generous incentives,” he said.

Elaborating further at the webinar attended by stakeholders from all over the world, the NEPZA boss said that the free zones authority under his leadership was opened to local and foreign investors in the halal industry.

He also said that it was heartwarming to see that the sector was growing exponentially worldwide.

“I agree, we need to address the issue of standardisation and regulations. But we want to assure investors that Nigeria through NEPZA is open for business.

“You are free to enter an existing zone or you can even apply for a private zone. All opportunities are at your doorstep,’’ Adesuga said.

The webinar was organised by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

It was attended by the Grand Mufti of Nigeria, Sheikh Sahrif Saleh; Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture President, Hajia Saratu Aliyu, ACCI President, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode and other stakeholders.

