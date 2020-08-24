NECO: Kano Govt earmarks N489.2m to sponsor 29,126 exit students

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Aug. 24, 2020 Kano State Government says it has earmarked N489.25 million to sponsor 29,126 candidates of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in the State.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, made this known in a statement signed by Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry, on Monday in Kano.

According to the statement, the SSCE examinations include: National Examination Council (NECO) and National Board for Arabic and Islam Studies (NBAIS).

The statement said that the decision followed approval of the release of student’s qualifying examination results by the government.

“This followed the submissions to the State Executive Council (SEC) for the release of their results, in preparations for the 2020 NECO and NBAIS examinations.

“While considering the submission, the state government approved the sponsorship of the students as proposed by the ministry.

“Under this category, the state government is to sponsor the registration fees of 29,126 students that obtained five credits and above.

“The five credits must include Mathematics and English obtained during the Qualifying Examinations,” Kiru said.

While congratulating the successful candidates, Kiru urged them to reciprocate the gesture and dedicate themselves to achieve academic excellence.

He lauded Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and other members of the SEC for the gesture.

The commissioner, therefore, directed Zonal Directors, Directors and Principals to note the development so as to make follow ups with immediate effect.

Naija247news reports that NECO examination will be conducted between Oct. 5 and Nov. 18, while NBAIS examination is to hold between Sept. 23 and Oct. 17.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...