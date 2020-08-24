Maryam Abacha University gets UNESCO’s approval for internalisation programme

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Aug. 24, 2020 The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has approved Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi (MAAUN), to start Internalisation Business programme in collaboration with the American International University (AIU).

Ali Kakaki, MAAUN’s Spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano on Monday.

Kakaki disclosed that the approval by UNESCO was sequel to collaborative efforts by the two universities.

He noted that the approval would avail students of the University the opportunity to obtain a certificate from the AIU in Los Angeles and California in the U.S. at the end of their studies.

“Any of our students, at the end of their study, they have the choice to obtain a certificate from MAAUN or that of AIU.

“They will also have the opportunity to go to the AIU to continue their study after starting from the MAAUN, which can be a great opportunity for them.

“Prof. Bikash Sharma, the President and Founder Trustee of International Economic and Management Association (IEMA), an education focused organisation operating in 43 countries commended MAAUN management for their commitment towards the collaboration,” he said.

The statement quoted Sharma as commending, the Founder of the University, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo for the feat achieved in securing the UNESCO approval.

Sharma described the UNESCO approval as critical to any university running Internalisation programme.

“AIU is a 15-year-old organisation based in California and the institution offers business focused programmes, associate degrees in business disciplines: BBA and MBA.

“Under the collaboration; students graduating from MAAUN Business School, are eligible to opt for additional degree at AIU on a nominal fee,” he said.

