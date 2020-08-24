Lawmaker to empower 400 rice farmers in Abia

By Leonard Okachie

Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2020 Mr Chijioke Chukwu, member representing Bende North in Abia House of Assembly says he will empower 400 rice farmers in his constituency in the next two years.

Chukwu made this known he donated equipment and cash grants to 60 farmers in his constituency in Ugwueke community in Bende Local Government Area on Sunday.

He said that the 60 farmers were part of the 400 rice farmers his foundation hoped to empower in his Bende North Agricultural Revolution Initiative.

The Deputy Minority Leader, who is in his first tenure in the house said that one of his cardinal objectives was to focus on agriculture.

He said that Bende had a comparative advantage over other local government areas in the state in terms of rice production.

The lawmaker, who promised to assist farmers in his constituents to maximise their potential, said “about 95 per cent of our land is arable land”.

“The most viable sector of the Nigerian economy is agriculture. Farmers are in for a very good time, but they are constrained financially.’’

Chukwu, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, said he used the occasion of his birthday to give back to his constituents.

He appealed to those who could not get anything to exercise patient till December when he would do empowerment.

Mrs Selana Elyon, a beneficiary, who went home with a sewing machine expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his kind gesture.

Elyon, a fashion designer, promised to use the machine optimally.

Naija247news reports that some of the items distributed to the farmers included grinding machines, motorcycles, sprayers, sewing machines and generating sets.

