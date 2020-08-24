Kano State Govt., UNICEF organise seminar to tackle rape cases at grassroots

By Ramatu Garba

Kano, Aug.23, 2020 Kano State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, has begun a four-day seminar to facilitate timely report of rape cases and data collation at the grassroots.

Hajiya Bahijja Malam-Kabara, the Public Relations Officer in the state Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Malam-Kabara quoted Dr Zahra’u Muhammad-Umar, the ministry’s Commissioner as saying the aim of the seminar was to find a lasting solution to the menace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar, which started on Aug. 22 at the Kano Central Hotel, Kano, will end on Aug. 25 .

Muhammad-Umar said the seminar was necessitated by the current administration’s zeal to end the menace of rampant cases of rape in the state.

The commissioner said that women leaders, social welfare officers and women development officers were among the participants drawn from the 44 local government areas of the state.

Muhammad-Umar noted that the seminar would facilitate timely report of rape cases and data collation from all nooks and crannies of the state to enable the ministry to take appropriate action.

Earlier, Mr Maulud Warfa, UNICEF Chief Officer, expressed the fund’s readiness to always partner and support the ministry.

On his part, Mr Auwal Umar-Sanda, the Permanent Secretary in the the ministry, urged the participants to put into practice what they had learnt during the seminar and to always report to office early.

He commended the facilitators, Salma Danbaffa and Fatima Adamu of Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative for their support to the ministry.

The permanent secretary said their contributions would never be in vain.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...