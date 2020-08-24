Kano Court remands 9 men for attempted murder

By Ramatu Garba

Kano, Aug .24, 2020 A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Monday, ordered the remand of nine men in Correctional Centre for alleged attempt to commit murder.

The principal suspect Amiru Umar, 32 was arraigned alongside eight others on two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Ms Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.3, at Bachirawa area of Kano metropolis .

Ado argued that the suspects had on the same date at about 2:30 p.m. conspired with one Tsalha Maikare, now at large and attacked Halliru Abdullahi, 29, of Bachirawa Quarters with dangerous weapons.

“The defendants stabbed the victim with a cutlass and knife on his neck and stomach, as a result he sustained serious injuries.

“The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment,” she said, adding that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 229 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr AI Isma’il, presented a bail application before the Court on behalf of the defendants, according to Section 168 (35 and 36) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, as amended.

The Defence Counsel alleged that: “During the parade of the defendants at the police station, they were seriously beaten and sustained injuries.

“I urge the court to consider their health and grant them bail”.

The Trial Judge, Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Khalil, ordered the remand of the defendants in Correctional Service and ordered the prosecution to produce the case diary in the next sitting of the Court.

Khalil adjourned the case until Sept.9, for ruling on the bail application.

