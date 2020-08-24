Gov. Uzodinma to partner Imo NUJ for development

By Chidi Opara

Owerri, Aug. 23, 2020 Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has extended hands of cooperation and partnership to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo Council, in a bid to move the state forward.

Uzodinma expressed his desire when the NUJ National President, Mr Chris Isiguzo, led other leaders of the union in the South-East on a courtesy visit to the governor on Sunday in Owerri.

NAN reports that the courtesy visit was part of activities that marked the two-day NUJ South-East Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting in Owerri.

The governor said he had always looked forward to working with journalists, adding that government could not record meaningful achievements without the assistance of the media.

He commended the NUJ leaders in the south-east for finding Imo worthy to host the ZEC meeting.

Uzodinma promised to assist the union at all times and urged the leadership at both the state and national level, to reach out to his administration for assistance.

In his remarks, the NUJ President, congratulated Uzodinma on his emergence as governor of the state.

Isiguzo lauded him for the projects that the administration had undertaken in the state, especially the roads that had been completed.

He also commended the governor for reviving the state-owned Imo Newspapers, publisher of The Statesman, which is now a daily publication.

The NUJ president thanked the governor for repositiong Adapalm, working to contain flooding in the state, and donating a bus to the Imo council when he was a senator.

He urged the governor to assist the council under the leadership of Mr Chris Akaraonye, to equip the NUJ secretariat in Owerri.

Speaking, the NUJ Vice President, Zone C (South-East), Mr Ken Ofoma, expressed gratitude to the Imo government for accepting to host the ZEC meeting.

He said the NUJ leaders in the south-east were impressed with the rate of development in the state, despite the fact that the administration was still young.

Ofoma urged the governor to remain focused on his vision for Imo and its citizens.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Information, Mr Declan Emelumba, informed the governor that the NUJ leadership in the zone were in the state for a 2-day ZEC meeting.

NAN reports that highlight of the visit was the presentation of a commendation plaque by the Imo NUJ to Uzodinma.

