Gov. Ugwuanyi visits IPOB, security clash scene, assures return to normalcy

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Aug. 23, 2020 Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appealed to people of the state to remain calm as normalcy has returned to the state over the clash between security agencies and a group.

Ugwuanyi made the appeal when he visited the scene of the clash between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members and some security agencies at Emene in the state on Sunday.

The governor urged residents of the area to go about their normal business as peace has returned.

Naija247news reports that security agencies and IPOB members clashed at Emene Community Secondary School in Enugu on Sunday

NAN reports that some policemen stormed an IPOB meeting at Community Secondary School, Emene and attempted to disperse the group.

Their actions were resisted and the encounter turned bloody.

Meanwhile, police command in Enugu confirms that four persons are feared dead during the clash.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Abdurahman said it arrested five IPOB members involved in the clash.

He told newsmen that trouble started when the Department of State Security (DSS) went on a covert operation in Emene early Sunday morning but they were overwhelmed and two of their officials allegedly abducted by IPOB members.

Abdurahman said that DSS called in police and army backup for rescue.

He noted that the police was able to rescue one of the DSS officials in a building where he was held hostage.

”However, four persons lost their lives; two were hacked to death with machetes and one passerby set ablaze.

“Many of the IPOB members also escaped with bullet wound and police have started tracing them,” he said.

Abdurrahman urged health facilities to treat anyone with bullet wounds but should report such cases to the police.

One of the arrested IPOB members, Ebube Agu told journalists that they were having a martial art training for self defense when they were accosted.

Agu said that they were not armed as claimed by the police.

