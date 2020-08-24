Gov. Oyetola, deputy extol Osun Speaker at 48

By Victor Adeoti

Osogbo, Aug. 24, 2020 Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi have congratulated the Speaker of State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, on the occasion of his 48th birthday anniversary.

In separate congratulatory messages issued on Monday in Osogbo by the governor and his deputy commended the speaker for his commitment to the development of the state.

The governor lauded Owoeye for demonstrating exemplary leadership at the Assembly, describing him as a forthright legislator and an astute administrator.

He also applauded the speaker for his commitment to the development of the state, noting that the many achievements of the administration would not have been possible without the understanding, support and cooperation of the legislative arm.

He said, “Since your emergence as the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, your commitment to matters of State interest, development and progress have been impressive.

” The many achievements and accomplishments of our administration within a short period would not have been possible without the understanding, support and cooperation of the House under your effective leadership.

“Your legislative prowess and managerial skills have also brought about the achievements, people-centred and focused legislation the House has delivered in its one year to the admiration of citizens and residents of our State to which we all are grateful.

“Therefore, on behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I join family members, colleagues, associates and wellwishers to rejoice with you on the occasion of your birthday.

“It is our collective prayer that God Almighty will continue to keep you in good health and grant you a longer life in the service of your people, our State and country,” the governor added”.

On his part, the deputy governor described Owoeye as an embodiment of courage and resilience.

He lauded the lawmaker for exhibiting uncommon loyalty to the progressive fold, even at the point of suffocating provocation and constant threat.

The deputy governor further eulogised Owoeye for displaying courage at every moment of challenge, adding that his charisma remains a phenomenon to study by coming generations of politicians.

Alabi also commended the speaker for piloting the affairs of the parliament with wisdom and dexterity and without rancour.

“As you are celebrating your birthday today, it is imperative for those of us who are close to you to celebrate your special day with you and also eulogise some of those virtues that stand you out.

“May God continue to guide you as to sustain those outstanding qualities that keep your consciousness permanently in the minds of many.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you more of this special day on earth, with enviable accomplishments and sound health”, Alabi added .

