Gov. Masari commends prominent Katsina indigenes for donating to IDPs

Abdullahi Shugaba

Katsina, Aug 23, 2020 Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has commended some prominent indigenes for donating palliatives to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) in the state.

Masari gave the commendation on Sunday in Faskari while receiving dresses donated to IDPs by Katsina indigenes who were heads of some government agencies in the country.

The dresses were presented by Alhaji Musa Dangiwa, Managing Director of Federal Mortage Finance Bank Limited, on behalf of other heads of federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) from the state.

The governor said that the gesture would complement the state and federal efforts in alleviating the suffering of the displaced persons.

According to him, government alone cannot do it and needs the concerted efforts of all and sundry to assist the displaced persons.

Masari urged the locals to support the fight against banditry, pointing out that the government and security agencies alone could not solve the problem.

The governor commended the Federal Government and civil society organizations for their support and assistance to the victims.

“It’s really unfortunate that our people were driven away from their farms, towns and villages due to the attacks by the bandits.

“Some of them were killed, maimed; their cows, property were stolen, while their wives and daughters were also raped by the bandits.

“This is very unfortunate, I wonder how a normal human being will engage in such barbaric acts,” Masari said.

Earlier, Dangiwa said that the palliatives included wears for men, women and children.

Dangiwa said that as the donors served the public at the federal level, they were also worried about the problems facing their local communities back home.

“It is in view of the above that we, the heads of the some federal parastatals in Abuja, jointly contributed and brought the dresses to assist our people,” he

Newsmen reports that among the heads of MDAs present were Alhaji Dikko Radda and Alhaji Mansur Liman, Directors General of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, respectively.

.

Others were Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, and Prof. Sani Mashi, Director General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, among others

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...