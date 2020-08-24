German Government condemns violence against protesters in Belarus

Berlin, Aug. 24, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) Germany on Monday condemned reports of violence against peaceful demonstrators in Belarus, and demanded clarification of reports about dead bodies found during the ongoing anti-government protests.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said the German Government was shocked by the reported treatment of peaceful demonstrators in Belarus.

Seibert said reports that bodies had been discovered in Belarus must be fully clarified, without detailing the information received by the German Government.

He repeated Germany’s earlier calls for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to cease all police violence against demonstrators.

Praising the great courage shown by demonstrators, Seibert called for the immediate release of prisoners being held for peacefully protesting.

The Special Police Force OMON, arrested two prominent leaders of the pro-democratic opposition movement, Olga Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky, authorities confirmed, without mentioning the charges.

More than 100,000 demonstrators joined a Sunday rally in Minsk against Lukashenko, while the embattled leader was digging in at the presidential palace with a machine gun and a bullet-proof vest.

The 65-year-old president, who in a quarter century of rule has tolerated little dissent in the former Soviet republic, has said he himself would fight to the death to maintain power if necessary.

