Edo people ready for election, won’t be deterred by security alarmists – PDP

By Deborah Coker

Benin, Aug. 23, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Edo people are ready for the Sept. 19 governorship election and will not be deterred by claims of insecurity aimed at scaring them.

Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, said this on Sunday in Benin, while appraising the party’s campaign tour in Edo Central Senatorial District which ended on Saturday.

“Edo people are wiser now and will come out to vote the party and re-elect Gov Godwin Obaseki back to Osadebey Avenue,” he declared.

He declared that PDP was prepared for the election and optimistic of winning same, but regretted that some persons want it postponed.

“These persons have been going about trying to create fear in the minds of the electorate by raising false alarm and unfounded allegations.

“Security agencies in the state must broaden their intelligence gathering and improve their security machinery.”

Nehikhare expressed happiness over the reception accorded PDP by the party’s teeming supporters in Edo South Senatorial District, saying that such confidence won’t be taken for granted.

He assured Edo people that Obaseki and his team would do even much better if given a second tenure.

According to him, “PDP works with mega plans because governance in Edo is not simple, so it does not require simple agenda to solve it”.

On the Edo Modular Refinery, the publicity secretary disclosed that the project was a project of the Edo Government under a Public/Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He explained that the project was propelled by the vision of the state government, adding that it was designed to create employment for the teeming youths of the state.

He said that the party was proud of the government achievements in every sector of the economy across the state.

The spokesman disclosed that 115 wards in Edo North and Central had been successfully visited by the PDP campaign council and its candidate.

“The campaign tour of the 77 wards in Edo South Senatorial District will commence on Tuesday,” he said.

