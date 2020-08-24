Crawford University to hold 1st Virtual public lecture

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos, Aug. 24, 2020 The Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun, is to hold its 7th Public Lecture via zoom, an unprecedented feat by the team of scholars of the faith-based institution.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Layi Olajumoke in Lagos on Monday, noted that the institution would once again set a pace by deploying a hi-tech feature solution “Zoom’’ for the all-important lecture.

He said that the virtual lecture would be delivered by the Director-General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, Topo, Badagry, Lagos State, Mrs Cecilia Umar-Gayya.

“Yet again, the Virtual Meeting protocol won the `Aye!’ in the debate for the presentation of the 7th Public Lecture of Crawford University, the Igbesa, Ogun State-based tertiary institution.

“It is on record that Crawford University is among the very first of the nation’s private tertiary institutions to embrace the virtual lecture protocol on the week following the March 19 lockdown.

“However, after a successful Mock e-examination, the institution is presently conducting a substantive 2nd Semester e-examination for the immediate two-week period,’’Olajumoke said.

The university spokesperson added that after many shift, the much expected 7th public lecture would now be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, by 11 a.m. on the virtual space, via the Zoom internet conference protocol.

“Before the COVID-19 lockdown, this lecture, to be presented by highly revered Mrs Umar-Gayya had been billed to hold in early April.

“The Management of the University has kept their fingers crossed in the hope that the new normal of the pandemic lockdown would soon give way to normal social intercourse.

“But with the easing of the lockdown now here on the horizon, it was decided to go the Virtual way, hence, the slating of the lecture to be aired to the world audience via Zoom.

“The meeting ID for the lecture is 88097358768 and Password, 522058. The lecture is entitled: Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Institutional Legacy.”

“The lecture will be chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Isaac Rotimi Ajayi, FNIP, who is also the chief host,’’ Olajumoke said.

NAN reports that the 6th Public Lecture of the university was delivered by the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa with the title, “When Will Nigeria Become a First Nation’’.

