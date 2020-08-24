COVID-19: DFID trains Laboratory Scientists in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Aug. 24, 2020 LAFIYA Programme, a health project funded by the Department for International Development (DFID) in collaboration with Zamfara State Ministry of Health has trained Laboratory Scientists in the state on COVID-19 testing.

Speaking at the opening of the training in Gusau on Monday, the State Coordinator of the programme, Dr Mannir Bature said it was aimed at building the capacity of laboratory scientists on COVID-19 testing.

He said the objective of the training was for the scientists in the state to be equipped with the knowledge and skills of Covid-19 molecular diagnosis.

“This will help in saving the cost of transportation of Covid-19 samples to other states for testing and also reduces the waiting time,“he said.

He commended DFID, NCDC and the State Ministry of Health for their support for the actualisation of the training.

“The participants were drawned from various health facilities from the three senatorial districts of the state,“ Bature said.

He said the programme was a DFID funded programme supporting healthcare system in eight States of Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, kaduna, katsina, Zamfara and Lagos.

The coordinator said that the programme was supporting COVID-19 response only in Zamfara, Katsina and Lagos.

“So far the programme has conducted trainings in Zamfara for surveillance officers, frontline healthworkers and journalists in an attempt to strengthen COVID-19 response in the state”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...