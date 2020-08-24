Council orders evacuation of refuse sites, tasks residents on clean environment

By Awayi Kuje

Keffi (Nasarawa State) Aug. 24, 2020 The Chairman, Keffi Local Government Council, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, has directed the immediate evacuation of heaps of refuse in the area considering its health hazard to the people.

Maigoro in statement by his Media Aide, Shuaibu Muhammad, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Keffi, decried the increasing refuse dump sites in the area.

Maigoro said that the immediate evacuation of the refuse sites would ensure the cleanliness of the area and safeguard the health of the people.

According to the statement, refuse dump sites in Kadarko, Gadan Sarkin Mudu, PW Bridge and Gunduru areas in Keffi have been evacuated.

“My administration will continue to embark on good health policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area and state at large.

“As it is often said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,”he said.

The council boss urged the people of the area to continue to keep their environment clean by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains, water ways and markets.

“This is because indiscriminate dumping of refuse is dangerous to human health and have negative effects on societal development,”the statement said.

Maigoro also solicited for more support from the people to enable his administration succeed in delivering good governance in line with his campaign promises.

