Borno state Govt visits LASUTH to understudy activities

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Aug. 24, 2020 The Borno Government has sent a team to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, to understudy its activities toward replicating the same in the state.

The delegation Team Leader, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, said the visit was to

understudy LASUTH’s work ethics, human resources and strength; architectural layout and modus operandi for the purpose of building a State Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno.

Ahidjo, a Professor of Radiology and Interventional Radiology, University of Maiduguri, made this known on Monday in a statement by Ms Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs Department of LASUTH, in Lagos.

He commended LASUTH management for the reception, presentation and extensive tour of the hospital’s facilities.

Ahidjo said the visit had enhanced their knowledge on how to establish a teaching hospital that would boost the state’s healthcare delivery.

Responding, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, LASUTH Chief Medical Director, explained the history, organogram, structure, systems and modus operandi of the health institution to the delegates.

Fabamwo also discussed the funding processes, bureaucracy hurdles and other areas of concern raised by the team.

He also highlighted some challenges confronting the hospital, and how the hospital management and the state government were able to manage them to ensure that quality service was always delivered to the populace in spite of the odds.

Fabamwo commended Borno Government for its plans to build a teaching hospital, and wished the state success in actualising the project.

