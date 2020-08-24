Bayelsa non-indigenes council pledges to strengthen devt. partnership with hosts

By Nathan Nwakanma

Yenagoa, Aug. 23, 2020 The Supreme Council of Non-Indigenes in Bayelsa says it would strengthen collaboration with Bayelsa government in the bid to bring development to the state and enhance welfare of its members.

Mr Adetona Bakare, Outgoing President-General of the group, gave the assurance on Sunday in a farewell speech in Yenagoa, shortly before handing over to a newly-elected executive.

Bakare noted that the group, a coalition of more that 15 communities made up of several ethic groups from all parts of the country had enjoyed harmonious relationship with the people and government of Bayelsa.

He said the group which came into existence in 2006 had become a relevant stakeholder in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Our, group, Supreme Council for Non Indigenes in Bayelsa, has a history of wonderful relationship with the people of Bayelsa.

“We are law abiding and cooperative with the state government and our people perform the civic obligation including payment of taxes.

“We are for the rapid development of Bayelsa and work with the state government because if it is well with the state, it will rub off on us.

“We have businessmen and women as well as professionals across all works of life amongst us.

“Our appeal to the incoming executive is to deepen the mutual relationship with the people and government of Bayelsa”, Bakare said.

He added that the relationship which “blossomed under our outgoing executive resulted to the appointment of five out of the nine Special Advisers slots for non-indegenes from the association and stronger internal unification”.

Media agency reports that a new 17-member executive led by Mr Bartholomew Etegi as President-General was elected by some 100 delegates to pilot the affairs of the group for the next two years.

In his acceptance specch, Etegi called for support for the incoming executive for growth and unity.

He added that the group had a history of peaceful coexistence with the hosts adding that he would build on that existing foundations.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...