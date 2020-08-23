Plateau United FC targets 2021 CAF champions league berth

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos, Aug. 22, 2020 The management of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United FC of Jos, says it’s targeting to reach the semi-final of the 2020/2021 CAF champions league next season.

The club’s Media Officer, Albert Dakup, said in a statement that the General Manager, Pius Henwan, gave the pledge on the team’s preparations ahead of the 2021 soccer season.

Henwan said the team featured in the 2018 edition of the CAF champion’s league and the CAF confederations but failed to qualify for the lucrative group stage of the competitions.

“Now, all machineries are being put in place to ensure a successful outing in the competition this time around.

“The first step is to realise our objectives and this, we have done by recruiting six tested and experienced players to fortify the team.

“Seven players have been dropped due to expiration of their contracts and those who are desirous of playing time, which they failed to get in the team.

“Two more new players are expected to join the team soon as management intensifies preparations before the commencement of sporting activities by the relevant authorities,’’ the GM was quoted as saying.

Henwan dispelled rumours that the team’s head coach, Abdu Maikaba, is eyeing the Flying Eagles job, saying that the Kano-born soccer tactician was staying put in Plateau United.

“Our coach will stay for the next two years to enable him continue with the good work he started with the team two years ago.

“For our CAF Champions League matches, efforts are on by the Plateau State Government to refurbish the Rwang Pam stadium to meet CAF standard to enable the team play before its home fans.

“We appeal for more support to the team as it flies the country’s flag in the CAF Champions League.

“The club is fully focus to put smiles on the faces of soccer loving Nigerians,’’ he said

