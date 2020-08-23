Lawmaker distributes laptops, Ipads to 200 beneficiaries in Kwara state

By Olayinka Owolewa

Omu-Aran (Kwara), Aug. 23, 2020 Mr Tunji Ajuloopin, lawmaker representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, has distributed laptops and Ipads to 200 participants of his digital training programme in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

Presenting the gadgets and certificates to the participants on Sunday, Ajuloopin said the beneficiaries were chosen from the four local councils in the federal constituency.

The lawmaker said that the aim of the programme was to check the high rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, in this age of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), we recognise the role of digital knowledge as a major driver of our economy and very critical to our future as a nation.

“Sequel to this, we see the need to leverage on digital knowledge to curb the recurring menace of unemployment in our state, especially our constituency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has unraveled the importance of digital processes and the need for the youth to embrace such skill.

“To ensure that our youth are fully equipped and prepared for the new normal, we facilitated the digital empowerment programme to help our youths cushion the effect of unemployment,” he said.

Ajuloopin listed other projects and initiatives he had executed to include the distribution of free UTME forms to 500 constituents, donation of N10.5 million to 1,050 widows, construction of a block of classroom at Isapa as well as construction of five modernised farm houses across the constituency.

He said others were the erection of solar-powered street lamps in strategic locations, provision of free eye glasses to some constituents.

Others were public enlightenment on COVID-19 with donation of face masks and hand sanitizers across the wards in the constituency.

Speaking during the ceremony, Gov Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara said the empowerment programme was in line with the state government’s policy of engaging the youth to be self-reliant.

Abdulrazak, who was represented by Dr Raji Rasaq, the state Commissioner for Health, commended Ajuloopin for towing the same path of the state government.

“We believe that state government cannot shoulder this enormous responsibility alone and with such collective stakeholders’ support we can achieve our targets, aims and objectives.

“I want to appeal to the beneficiaries to remain focus and resolute in their efforts to be self-productive through this programme,” the governor said.

Bashir Bolarinwa, the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded the lawmaker for being a good ambassador of the party through his programmes and policies.

“We are very proud of this gesture and other people-oriented programmes aimed at bringing succour to the people of the constituency, especially the youth populace.

“This is no doubt a good replica of our party’s manifestoe, principles and ideals,” Bolarinwa said.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, urged the beneficiaries not to use the gadgets for negative tendencies.

“Many youths of today use this type of gadgets to perpetrate negativity. I’m appealing to you to ensure positive and judicious use of this gesture,” Adeoti said.

Mr Awolola Oluwafemi, a beneficiary, said the training had helped in reducing unnecessary digital expenses.

“I spent a lot during my last birthday celebration on digital photography and video production but with the knowledge garnered so far I am good to go.

“My plan is to expand my digital knowledge beyond this scope so that I can be self-productive and generate some income to cater for myself and my family,” he said.

Miss Opeyemi Raji, another beneficiary, described the initiative as an eye-opener toward exploring the benefits available in the digital space.

“I have gained a lot since commencement of this training, even simple logging-in into my social media accounts are at times problematic.

“But with the training, I can now explore the remotest part of online space, most especially the digital marketing aspect to engage in buying and selling,” she said.

Newsmen reports that the two-week programme tagged:

“Ajuloopin Digital Empowerment Programme (ADEP 2020)”, commenced its online segment and physical training of the beneficiaries on Aug. 10.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...