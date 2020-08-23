Lagos records 404 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Aug. 23, 2020 Lagos State has recorded spike in COVID-19 cases with 404 in the last 24 hours, increasing the state’s infection figures to 17,764.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the disclosure on Sunday in its COVID-19 Situation Report for Aug. 22.

According to NCDC, Lagos has 404 new cases out of the 601 confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours from 21 states.

The health agency also disclosed that 684 patients who were treated and had fully recovered, were discharged, making the number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state at 15,209.

It, however, announced one COVID-19 related death in the state, increasing the state’s COVID-19 mortality to 202.

Naija247news reports that Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 cases with 17,764 of the total 51,905 cases in the country.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows that there are 1,167,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the continent

WHO said that there over 888,000 recoveries and 27,322 deaths.

