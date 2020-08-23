Kwara Govt distributes 3 ambulances to state hospitals

Ilorin, Aug. 23, 2020 The Kwara Government on Sunday distributed special ambulances donated by BUA Foundation to three general hospitals in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Razaq Raji, who presented the ambulances to the benefiting general hospitals in Ilorin, said it would further strengthen the referral system of the state’s healthcare services.

The three beneficiaries were Offa, Lafiagi and Ilesha-Baruba General Hospitals.

The commissioner, who was represented by Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, explained that this would further improve healthcare delivery services to the residents of the state.

Raji noted that the ambulances were earlier donated to the state by a non-governmental organisation, BUA Foundation.

He added that they were specialised, fully-equipped ambulances with modern facilities to deliver mobile intensive care services from point of contact with patients to service delivery points.

He reiterated the commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in fixing the health system and uplifting the standard of healthcare delivery services in the state.

He also commended the governor for the ongoing massive renovation of primary healthcare facilities across the state.

Raji, however, advised the Chief Medical Directors of the three benefiting general hospitals to ensure that the ambulances were used for the specific purposes of rendering both emergency and medical services in their respective localities.

Earlier, Mr Saad Aluko, Director-General, Kwara Hospitals Management Bureau, appreciated the governor for his proactiveness in meeting the various crucial needs of the health sector in the state.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Dr Saka Ismail, Chief Medical Director of llesha Baruba General Hospital, commended the governor for providing the hospitals with necessary tools to deliver effective healthcare services to patients.

He pledged that they would put the ambulances into effective use to improve service delivery in their respective domains.

