Kano records 12 new COVID-19 cases, as 40,280 samples tested

Kano, Aug. 23, 2020 Kano State Government says it has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry via its official Twitter handle @KNSMOH, on Saturday disclosed that 40,280 Coronavirus sample tests were conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

Newsmen reports that the state has recorded drastic decline in the number of virus infections from over 1, 000 to less than 250 in the past two months.

The ministry, however, disclosed that the cases climbed to 232, sequel to the confirmation of 12 fresh infections out of the 180 samples tested on Aug. 22.

“Kano State has Today (Saturday) confirmed 12 new cases from 180 results received from the laboratories.

“Total samples tested stand at 40,280,” it said.

It added that the state had so far recorded a total of 1,704 confirmed Coronavirus cases, out of which 232 were active cases, 1,418 discharged and 54 deaths.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene, and use of face mask, hand washing as well as social distancing to stem further spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356.

