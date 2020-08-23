Kaduna State Government Drags Bishop To Court Over Comments on El-Rufai’s Nigeria’s President Ambition

The Kaduna State Government has arraigned Abiodun Ogunyemi, Bishop of Zaria diocese, Anglican Communion, in court for saying that the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, will never be President of Nigeria.

Ogunyemi made the statement in November 2019 over the demolition of churches in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

He said that the governor should stop embarrassing himself with demolition of churches in any part of Kaduna State, noting that any attempt to demolish shops or properties in Sabongari Market is evil, callous and wicked and will be associated with the wrath of God.

“The whole of the Sabongari Market is our land acquired in the early 1900s with genuine C of O which we have submitted to the state government for recertification. Any attempt by el-Rufai to demolish any of our properties in that market will be a direct assault on the church in the whole of Nigeria.

“The governor should know that he will never be President of Nigeria. I speak prophetically as a servant of the living God,” the bishop said.

Ogunyemi was arraigned before a chief magistrate’s court in Kaduna on charges bordering on criminal defamation, injurious falsehood and criminal intimidation, TheCable reports.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him and was granted bail by the court.

A member of the Kaduna Synod and a canon of the Cathedral Church of St Michael, Kaduna, stood in as surety.

However, Director of Public Prosecutions, who led the state legal team, told the court that there were ongoing consultations, which could lead to a peaceful resolution of the case.

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 28, 2020, for continuation.

