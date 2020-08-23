Insecurity: FG, state govts must double its effort to protect farmers to avert food shortages and crisis – AFAN

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Aug. 23, 2020 Nigerian farmers in Adamawa, on Sunday, appealed to the Federal and State Governments to double effort in addressing insecurity to guarantee food security in the country.

Alhaji Usman Michika, Adamawa Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Yola.

Michika said that the problem of kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, farmers/herders conflicts and a dearth of farm inputs at the right time were the major challenges of food security in Nigeria.

According to him, these have forced many farmers out of farms and it may cause food shortage and lead to a price hike.

“People are afraid of going to the farm because of insecurity, especially in northern Nigeria.

“If there is no security nothing will go well.

“The governments must address the challenges.

“We also want governments to assist the farmers with farm inputs at a subsidised price,’’ he said.

Michika said that this would encourage farmers to plan well for the season and to succeed towards guaranteed food security.

He also advised farmers to ensure effective usage of the available input they have for more profits at the end of the season

