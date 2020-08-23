In July, Tomato price spiked 49.35% as yam, rice, eggs rose in 774 LGAs

The average price of major food items in Nigeria like yam, rice, tomatoes and eggs increased in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS said this in the “Selected Food Price Watch (July 2020)” report published on its website.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomatoes increased by 49.35 per cent.

The bureau also said the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 1.24% and month-on-month by 0.27% to N474.12 in July 2020 from N472.83 in June 2020 while the average price of a piece of Agric eggs medium size (the price of one) increased year-on-year by 10.61% and month-on-month by 0.66% to N42.45 in July 2020 from N42.18 in June 2020.

In the month under review, NBS said the average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 49.35% and month-on-month by 3.24% to N304.01 in July 2020 from N294.46 in June 2020.

In a similar manner, the average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 37.72% and increased month-on-month by 2.23% to N490.44 in July 2020 from N479.74 in June 2020.

Rice is a staple food for households in Nigeria. The importation has been banned, but imported rice, mostly through permeable land borders, is still common across Nigeria.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 50.10% and month on month by 2.29% to N256.44 in July 2020 from N250.70 in June 2020.

The NBS said the prices were collected in all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and, “locations which reflect actual prices households in states actually bought those items”.

It said fieldwork was done solely by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation “with support from supervisors who are monitored by internal and external observers”.

The report said the average of all the prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the states. It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...