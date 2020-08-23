FRSC urges motorists to use Ibafo lay-by to check gridlock along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Bukola Adetoye

Mowe (Ogun), Aug. 23, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has urged motorists to use the new lay-by between Asese and Ibafo to prevent the incessant gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Mowe Unit Commander of the FRSC , Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Lucas Oguntade, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Oguntade said that should motorists defy the appeal, the command would have no option than to enforce it.

Oguntade said that Julius Berger Nigeria had carved a new lay-by at Ibafo, to enable free flow of traffic.

“The new lay-by was carved out to enable motorists pick passengers conveniently off the expressway, but some motorists will not use it thereby creating hardships for other motorists,” he said.

The Unit Commander added that the slow movement experienced along that stretch was occasioned by the narrow lanes due to ongoing construction by Julius Berger Construction Company.

“Despite the slow movement, defiant motorists still stop along the corridor to pick passengers, especially, at Ibafo, causing gridlock.

‘”FRSC will ensure effective use of the newly constructed lay-by to prevent traffic jams,” he said.

Oguntade who commended the Federal Government on priority given to road infrastructure in the country, said that the FRSC would work diligently to enable the construction company completes its work on time.

He added that the unit would ensure that drivers of articulated vehicles latch their containers appropriately while those that failed to do so would be sanctioned.

The FRSC unit boss warned all commercial buses to desist from parking on the road as anyone constituting impediment to this would have their vehicles impounded.

