Empowerment: Adamawa lawmaker doles out N15m to constituents

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Aug. 23, 2020 A member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Abdullahi Yapak, has disbursed over N15 million to 800 persons in his constituency to enhance their social and economic well being.

Yapak (APC – Verre State Constituency), stated this at the inauguration of the disbursement exercise on Sunday in Yola.

He said the gesture was part his campaign promises to support the vulnerable and less privileged persons, to have alternative means of livelihood.

“About 800 youth and women are expected to benefit from the gesture.

‘The intervention is a way of identifying and remembering my people, and to say thank you for given me another mandate to represent them,” he said.

Yapak said the gesture would complement the state government efforts towards improving social and economic well being of the people in the state.

He enjoined the youth to avail themselves the opportunities of skills acquisition programmes initiated by the government to learn trades and become self reliant.

The lawmaker also promised to provide equipment to the Skills Acquisition Center in the area, to mobilise participation in the programme.

Yapak further pledged support to vigilante to enhance security in the area.

Also speaking, Aisha Bello, Chairperson, Adamawa State Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency, lauded the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to improve the social and economic well being of the people.

In their separate remarks, Ibrahim Bilal. Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) and Bishop Amos Yakubu of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

