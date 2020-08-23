Consumers in Taraba, Edo, Sokoto state paid more for kerosene in July, Reports reveal

Godwin Okafor
KEROSINE QUEUE/PRESS-2/MY DOCUMENT/MY DOCUMENT/JUNE 09 NIGERIANS STRUGGLING TO BUY KEROSINE AT NNPC MEGA STATION IN ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY (10/6/09). PHOTO; NAN

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.44% month-on-month and by 6.17% year-on-year to N335.54 in July 2020 from N334.08 in June 2020.

The bureau said the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.45% month-on-month and decreased by -0.31% year-on-year to N1,207.43 in July 2020 from N1,202.04 in June 2020.
States with the highest average price per litre

Taraba (N389.58)
Sokoto (N386.60)
Edo (N384.52)
States with the lowest average price per litre

Bayelsa (N250.95)
Rivers (N270.82)
Zamfara (N277.27)
States with the highest average price per gallon

Kebbi (N1,392.14)
Borno (N1,380.60)
Plateau (N1,340.00).
States with the lowest average price per gallon

Osun (N1,005.42)
Anambra (N1,053.93)
Delta (N1,072.50)

Godwin Okafor
https://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

