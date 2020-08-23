Consumers in Taraba, Edo, Sokoto state paid more for kerosene in July, Reports reveal

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.44% month-on-month and by 6.17% year-on-year to N335.54 in July 2020 from N334.08 in June 2020.

The bureau said the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.45% month-on-month and decreased by -0.31% year-on-year to N1,207.43 in July 2020 from N1,202.04 in June 2020.

States with the highest average price per litre

Taraba (N389.58)

Sokoto (N386.60)

Edo (N384.52)

States with the lowest average price per litre

Bayelsa (N250.95)

Rivers (N270.82)

Zamfara (N277.27)

States with the highest average price per gallon

Kebbi (N1,392.14)

Borno (N1,380.60)

Plateau (N1,340.00).

States with the lowest average price per gallon

Osun (N1,005.42)

Anambra (N1,053.93)

Delta (N1,072.50)

