Consumers in Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa state spent more in 12.5kg cooking gas…

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the average cost for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas decreased to N4,126.82 in July from N4,139.18 in June.

The NBS made the disclosure in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for June released on its website on Tuesday.

According to NBS, the decrease is by 0.13 per cent month-on-month and by -2.64 per cent year-on-year.

The bureau said states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas were Bauchi with N2,485.80, Borno with N2,390.14 and Adamawa with N2,384.21.

However, states with the lowest average price were Ebonyi with N1,703.32, Jigawa with N1,616.67 and Imo with N1,611.11.

The decrease is by -0.30 per cent month-on-month and by -2.12 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Akwa Ibom with N4,634.39, Cross River with N4,592.11 and Bayelsa with N4,568.18.

Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of the same were Kano with N3,680, Oyo with N3,687.50 and Kaduna with N3,754.29.

