Commuters paid more for fuel, petrol in July, NBS says

Godwin Okafor
A fuel station attendant dispenses kerosene at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega petrol station in Abuja January 23, 2015. The NNPC commenced sale of kerosene cooking fuel, which a majority of Nigerians depend on for cooking, at a reduced pump price of $0.27 per litre nationwide at all NNPC outlets. REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde (NIGERIA - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS) - RTR4MO8Q

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, said the average prices paid by consumers for diesel and Petrol increased in July 2020.

The average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by -0.97% year-on-year and increased month-on-month by 11.44% to N143.63 in July 2020 from N128.88 in June 2020.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Adamawa/Imo (N145.00), Abia (N144.93) and Enugu (N144.80) while states with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Ogun (N140.30), Kwara (N140.50) and Gombe (N142.57).

The average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 0.03% month-on-month and decreased by -0.23% year-on-year to N224.43 in July 2020 from to N224.37 in June 2020.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N263.40), Bauchi (N240.00) and Cross River (N239.12).”

