Chevron meets NUPENG over sacked workers

A pilot flame burns beyond pipework aboard the Agbami floating oil production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), operated by Chevron Corp., in the Agbami deepwater oilfield in the Niger Delta, Nigeria, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. Nigeria plans to review agreements for deep offshore oil production to seek more favorable terms in line with the latest industry standards, state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. said. Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Esenvosa Izah
Lagos, Aug. 23, 2020 The management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) says it has engaged the leaders of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over the 175 workers laid off by one of its contract companies.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Brikinn said that the laid-off workers were not employees of Chevron but workers of an independent contractor providing services to Chevron.

He said the contract company laid off its workers following the suspension of the service contract agreement between it and Chevron.

“CNL is a responsible and law-abiding company.

“In keeping with our commitment to resolving issues through meaningful dialogue and respect for the rule of law, we are engaging the leaders of NUPENG and the contractor company to fully understand and seek an amicable resolution of the issues.

“The company’s highest priority remains the welfare and safety of its employees, contractors and the security of its assets; we will, therefore, do our best to safeguard these interests,” Brikinn said.

