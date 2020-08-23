Bologna’s coach tests positive for COVID-19

Bologna (Italy), Aug. 23, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Bologna’s coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, the Italian Serie A club said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old guided Bologna to a 12th-placed finish in the Italian top flight last season in spite of being treated for leukemia.

The Serbian has made a full recovery after undergoing three courses of chemotherapy but remains in a high-risk group due to his recent history of serious illness.

“Our coach is completely asymptomatic, but he will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines,” the club said in a statement.

“The entire Primavera (youth) team group underwent medical tests in the past few days, with all the results returning as negative. First team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow (Monday).”

