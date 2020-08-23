Anglican cleric insists Nigeria’s progress economically, democratically depends on its unity

By Francis Onyeukwu

Owerri, Aug. 23, 2020 Most Revd. Geoffrey Okoroafor, the Anglican Bishop of Egbu, Owerri North Local Government, Imo, has stressed the need for the unity of Nigeria if the nation must achieve progress.

Okoroafor made the call during the inauguration of United Eastern Region Congress Security Outfit on Sunday in Owerri.

The United Eastern Region Congress is a body formed by some persons from the defunct Eastern Region of Nigeria now spread in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones to foster unity among their people.

The bishop, who was represented by Revd. Canon Innocent Onyemauchechukwu, noted that no part of the country would make progress without unity, peace and love.

He said that the people of former Eastern Region could be pacesetter if the group was driven by sincere love for its people.

“We have problems in virtually all the sectors, but that of insecurity appears more worrisome. If you people can contribute to tackle the problem that would be wonderful for all of us,” he said.

Okoroafor anchored his speech on biblical gospel from John 17:8, and said Jesus Christ first recognised the importance of unity which explained why He prayed God to give it to His disciples.

He commended the group for the thoughtfulness in establishing a security outfit, but advised that they work in accordance with the laid down rules.

Chief Sam Ike, the National Director of the group, said that United Eastern Region Congress formed since 2013 was to foster unity among people of the defunct Eastern region of Nigeria.

Ike said the decision by the body to form a security outfit was aimed at tackling the mirage of security challenges being recorded in both South-East and South-South areas.

“Insecurity is now the key problem facing our people and we feel that we do something to check the menace to enable our people to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“We are aware that the law does not permit us to carry arms, but there is something more effective than arms which we are going to deploy to get results,” he said.

Prophet Godfrey Gbujie, a guest speaker at the event, said that lack of unity of the former Eastern Region was the core reason they complained of margenalisation by other sections of the country.

“The main problem we have is that our people are not united since after the end of the Nigeria/Biafra civil war.

“If we can have unity and chose a political arrowhead who will direct our course, things will get better for us,” he said.

Gbujie, a well known celibate prophet from Mbaise area of Imo, said the people of Eastern region had enormous potential which when developed could help solve several socio-economic and political problems in Nigeria.

The event, attended by representatives of the body from states in the South-East and South-South zones, witnessed the inauguration of Cosmas Ukazu as the acting Chief Security officer of the newly-formed United Eastern Region Congress Security Outfit

