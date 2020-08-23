Adamawa CAN Chairman Test Positive For COVID-19

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Adamawa State, Most Rev (Dr) Stephen Dami Mamza, has tested positive for Coronavirus, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Mamza, who is the Catholic bishop of Yola Diocese, is also a member of Adamawa State COVID-19 containment committee.

The cleric revealed his status on Sunday after the Nigeria Center for Disease Control confirmed that the result of his test was positive.

In a statement, Mamza disclosed that he was positive and in isolation for the virus.

He said, “NCDC test result confirmed that I have contracted the virus, therefore I’m now in total isolation and on treatment.

“One lesson that I want people to appreciate and understand is that everybody has to make himself available for testing if need be.

“Don’t forget that testing positive for Coronavirus is certainly not a death sentence; all the same, pray for me and all those on treatment.

“You can see, COVID-19 is real, so help to stop its spread by observing the protocols as outlined by authorities.”

