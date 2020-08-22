Southern Kaduna crisis: Stakeholders meet to explore ways of achieving peace

By Amen Gajira

Zango Kataf (Kaduna), Aug. 22, 2020 Stakeholders in Southern Kaduna on Saturday held a peace and reconciliation summit in the wake of recent attacks in the region.

Naija247news reports that the summit, which was held in Mawakili, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, was organised by the Atyap Chiefdom, one of the worst hit by the crisis.

The summit had as its theme: “Exploring ways and means of achieving and sustaining lasting, peaceful co-existence in Atyap Chiefdom”.

Declaring the summit open, the co-chairman of the occasion, Dr Salihu Umar, said it would take the cooperation and support of all parties for peace to be restored in the area.

Umar also the Chairman of farmers and herders initiative for peace and development, underscored the importance of tolerance.

He implored all the participants to be frank in their submissions and avoid blame games, adding that agreeing to dialogue was the first step to achieving peace.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of the chiefdom, the Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Yahaya, said the devastating effects the recent crisis had had on the people informed the decision to convene the summit for a way out.

“The pitiable sight of people running away from their homes to IDP camps has had a devastating effect on the entire chiefdom.

“The traumatic effect on our children will dent their perception on security for a very long time.

“The much needed solutions cannot be enforced from outside but must emanate from within us which informs the essence of this summit,” he added.

Yahaya expressed hope that the outcome of the summit would bring about reenactment of love and harmonious relationship among different ethnicities.

“I expect this summit to change the bitter story of constant attacks on innocent people to that of peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The traditional ruler commended the military for the recent deployment of special force in Southern Kaduna, which he noted, had brought some form of stability.

Also speaking, Mr Amos Magaji, the member representing Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, said that no amount of effort is too much in the quest for peace.

He prayed God for healing for every one affected by the crisis and called for forgiveness on every side amid the peace building efforts.

The lawmaker called for continuous engagements of all the relevant stakeholders until lasting and sustainable peace is achieved in the region.

The summit was attended by representatives of the Fulani, Hausa and Atyap ethnic groups as well as the security agencies and the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

