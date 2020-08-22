S/Kaduna killings: Military donate foodstuff, others to IDPs

By Polycarp Auta

Zongon-Kataf (Kaduna State), Aug. 22, 2020 The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven ( OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, has donated foodstuff and other items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in southern Kaduna.

The IDPs comprise the natives and Fulanis who were displaced by the recent attacks in the area, and are presently taking refuge in camps at Zonkwa and Kamuru-Ikulu communities of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Presenting the items separately on Saturday, The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the gesture was part of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

Okonkwo also said that the donation was part of the non-kinetic approach toward ending the ongoing killings in the area.

According to him, the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardships occasioned by the recent attacks that rendered them homeless.

“We are presenting these items on behalf of STF and DHQ as part of the non-kinetic approach toward achieving lasting peace in the area.

“This gesture is just a token; it may not be enough, but it is our little support to cushion the temporary hardships you are passing through,” he said.

The commander assured the people that his troops would do everything possible to restore lasting peace in the area to enable the people to return to their original places of abode.

NewsMen reports that some of the items donated include: bags of rice, beans, Sugar, cooking oil, cartons of noodles and beverages.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...