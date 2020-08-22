Resumption: FCT disinfects School of Nursing, Gwagwalada

By Aderogba George

Abuja, Aug. 22, 2020 The Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday disinfected the FCT School of Nursing, Gwagwalada, ahead of the institution’s resumption for general examinations.

The Acting Director, Nursing Department, HHSS, Mrs Grace-Leo Musa, said that the students were only expected to resume for their examinations scheduled to hold between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29.

Musa told newsmen during the exercise that the disinfection of the classes and offices was to ensure that the institution was safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the FCT School of Midwifery would also commence its examinations in September, immediately after the general examination for nurses.

The actin director explained that the school would fully resume when further directive was given by the Federal Government.

“We feel that it is necessary the environment and classes be decontaminated and fumigated, for it to be safe for the examination to guide against the spread of infection.

“So the Acting Secretary of the HHSS gave this approval for decontamination of the environment, this is to allow the environment to be conducive for the students, teachers and examiners who are expecting the students,’’ Musa said.

She said that various measures to guide against the spread of COVID-19 would be put in place as the students resumed for the examinations, adding that approval to this effect had been put forward to the authority and had been approved.

She said that HHSS and the school management were well prepared for the resumption, and that students who had carry-overs would also be joining in writing of the examination.

The Principal of the school, Mr Lakereks Kwali, expressed happiness over the exercise and the commitment of HHSS, saying that the secretariat had provided all what was needed to aid the resumption of the students.

“The HHSS has provided all that is needed for the prevention of COVID-19, what we are waiting for now is a directive of the Federal Government to allow us to resume fully.

“My feelings about this exercise are too evident, am very happy about the exercise, the HHSS is really in support of the preventive measures of COVID-19.

“This school is a pilot place, all eyes are on the school, so everybody is going to be on ground by Monday, ready and set for the exam,’’ he said.

Mr Abana Lawan, the Vice Principal, Administration, FCT School of Midwifery, stated that the exercise had further shown the seriousness of the government to curtail spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawan, however, used the opportunity to appeal for the provision of a Solar Panel to help in the improvement of lighting in the school and to ensure adequate security for students.

He added that more structures like school auditoriums and others were also needed to make for ample space when students write their examinations, especially now when admission for students had increased.

Mrs Safiyya Uthman, the Hostel Matron, School of Nursing and Midwifery, also appealed for adequate supply of water, adding that the school was short of water supply.

