Ondo LG Poll: Odu, candidates commends voters’ turnout, election process.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa (Ondo State), Aug. 22, 2020 Mrs Oladunni Odu, the Chairperson, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Saturday in Okitipupa commended the turnout of voters for the local government election in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media men reports that the council poll is holding across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Odu, who cast her vote at Unit 001, Ward 1, Methodist, Idepe Okitipupa, urged voters to be patient and vote for their preferred candidate.

She also commended the voters at her Ward for adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

“The turnout of voters has been relatively fair.

“Don’t forget that we are in the era of COVID-19 and people will be coming out gradually since the election ends at 3.00 p.m.

“I urge voters to be peaceful and vote their preferred candidate and I also commend them for adhering to COVID-19 protocols,’’ she said.

Mr Davies Ajana, a chairmanship candidate of the Accord Party also observed that the turnout of voters was relatively fair.

Ajana, who also cast his vote at Unit 001, Ward 1 Methodist Okitipupa Idepe, expressed delight over the orderly process of accreditation and voting.

He said that the election should not be tagged as All Progressives Congress (APC) election as it was opened for all political parties.

“Any party that does not participate is on its own.

“I will not buy the idea of saying this election is APC election because the vantage opportunity was given to all parties and any party who decided not to take part is on its own.

Also, Mr Igbekele Akinterinwa, another chairmanship candidate, also commended the election officials of being up and doing.

Although, he said that the materials were delayed because of some logistics.

He commended the accreditation and voting process, which he said, was impressive, adding that voters comport themselves and abide by COVID-19 protocols.

“Although the materials were a bit delayed, the process has been fair, the electoral officers were up and doing while the voters comport themselves and adhere to COVID-19 protocols,’’ he said.

NAN reports that residents of Okitipupa ignored the restriction order of the election as pedestrians, commercial drivers and motorcycles were seen moving around the metropolis without any hindrances.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...