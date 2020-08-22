Nasarawa State monarch lauds Buhari’s effort in tackling insecurity in Toto LGA

By Awayi Kuje

Lafia, Aug. 22, 2020 A First class monarch in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda, Alh.Usman Abdullahi has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for their relentless efforts in tackling insecurity in the state especially in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi, who is the Chairman, Toto Traditional Council of Chiefs, gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen after he paid a thank you visit to Gov. Sule at the Government house, Lafia, on Saturday.

The monarch expressed satisfaction with the recent efforts taken by both the national and state governments by deploying military personnel to tackle the security challenges along Toto-Umaisha axis.

“Efforts of the president and the governor in deploying military personnel to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity in my domain and its environ is yielding positive results.

“I am in the government house to thank the governor in that direction.

“For the past years now, we have been having sleepless nights in Toto local government area due to activities of bandits, kidnappers and other terrorists but God so kind, few days ago, the military was sent to the area.

“The road between Toto to Umaisha, Abaji to Koton Karfe among other routes in Toto are now safe and we call for its sustenance,” the monarch said.

He lauded the efforts of president Buhari in tackling security challenges in the country just as he appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s zeal in the fight against security challenges in the state, especially his prompt attention to security issues in Toto.

The Ohimege Opanda, restated that the people of Toto local government area would continue to give security operatives the maximum support to flush out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising the area to make it safe for everybody.

“I want to advice here that if they have successfully succeeded in flushing them out, government should ensure that the area is secure so that they will not regroup,” he said.

Abdullahi also commended the efforts of the military and other security agents as well as the people helping to curb crimes in the area.

He called for more efforts, understanding and prayers to completely end the security challenges facing the area.

The monarch further urged the people of his domain and Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

