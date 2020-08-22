Naira Remains Flat Against USD at I&E FX Windows…

In line with our expectation, Naira again closed flat against the USD at the Investors and Exporters FX Window (I&E FXW), at N386.00/USD.
Also, NGN/USD closed flat atN381/USD at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market amid weekly injections of USD210 million
by CBN into the forex market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises
and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.
However, NGN/USD exchange rate depreciated
by 0.43% and 0.42% to close at N472.00/USD and N477.00/USD respectively, at the Bureau De Change and the parallel (“black”) market respectively.
Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate appreciated for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months rates fell (i.e appreciated) by 0.11%, 0.14%, 0.09%, 0.13% and 0.67% respectively to close at N387.07/USD, N388.23/USD, N389.47/USD, N393.27/USD and N406.56/USD respectively. However, spot rate closed flat at N381.00/USD.
In the new week, we expect the relatively sustained high crude oil prices, especially bonny light sweet crude, to have positive impact on the exchange rate particularly at the I&E FXW.
More so, we feel that the widened disparity between different exchange rates should shrink if CBN reintroduces the sale of foreign currency to Bureau De Change.
