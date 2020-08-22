Kogi state deputy speaker tasks FG, states on youth involvement in governance

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Aug. 22, 2020 The Deputy Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, on Saturday urged the Federal and State Governments to empower youths to play active and constructive roles in governance.

Mohammed made the call on Saturday in Lokoja at a forum organised by the Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative, an NGO, as part of activities to mark the 2020 International Youth Day Celebration.

He said that youths must be empowered to play constructive, unifying and innovative roles and be fully included in the country’s development process.

He also said that they must have equal access to economic opportunities and decent livelihood.

The deputy speaker urged youths to quit the blame game, embrace entrepreneurship and deploy their divine deposits, gifts, talents and abilities to break even, rather than depend on government for creation of jobs.

“As trustees of posterity and future leaders, the youth must first remodel their mindset and quit the blame game, embrace entrepreneurship and deploy their divine gifts, talents and abilities in order to make a living.

“The focus of the present administration in Kogi has been on how to make youths productive by providing them with opportunities that will make them self-reliant.

Mrs Ene Obi, The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, in her contribution through virtual interface, called on governments at all levels to encourage girl-child education

Obi said that girl-child participation in governance like their male counterparts must be encouraged.

“Government should endeavour at all times to embark on intensive sensitisation of citizens to embrace extending equal opportunities to both male and female folks in every activity,” she said.

She also urged Nigerian youths to imbibe the spirit of hard work and honesty in every aspect of their life, saying that positive attitude was the only way to achieve greatness and worthy living.

Mr Onoja Ignatius, Senior Special Assistant on Security in charge of Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, challenged Nigerian Youths to embark on meaningful and responsible ventures that would qualify them for leadership roles.

Ignatius appealed to youths across the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to carry out dirty jobs such as killings and perpetrating evils in the society.

Oseni Okwutepa, the Convener of the programme, urged the Kogi Government to implement the provisions of the Youth Commission Bill passed and assented to by the governor two years ago and establish the Commission.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme with the theme: “Youth Engagement Through Building and Strengthening of Democratic Institution”, was put in place in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria and Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

