Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya -UAE news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has welcomed a ceasefire announcement in Libya, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf called on all parties “to adhere to (this) constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work through mediation of the United Nations to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the fighting and conflict in Libya,” WAM reported.

ibya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli announced the ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya also appealed for a halt to hostilities.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Mark Heinrich

