Gov.Obaseki pledges electricity upgrade in Irrua Community, if…

By Deborah Coker

Irrua (Edo), Aug. 22, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki has pledged his administration’s plans to improve electricity supply in Irrua Community in Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state’s Sept. 19 governorship election, gave the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Ojirrua of Irrua and the Okaijesan of Esan land, HRH William Momodu II.

He said that electricity in the area would create jobs and ensure massive employment of youths in the area.

“Our goal is to energise Irrua. But we are already in talks with the Transmission Company to upgrade, so we can bring more electricity to Irrua.

“The implication is that we will be able to set up more industries and processing facilities.

“This will create jobs and ensure massive employment of youths from the area”.

He said his administration would continue to build infrastructure especially roads in the area.

“We are committed to bringing rapid development to Esan land”.

The governor commended the monarch’s efforts at providing agricultural projects in the locality, noting government’s willingness to expand on the agriculture concern.

He said, “I commend your efforts towards ensuring the setting up of Agricultural projects in the community.

“We want to expand and ensure we put more lands into consideration for agricultural purposes, and we are sure we will receive your blessings”.

Earlier Momodu II prayed for the governor’s success in the election and wished him well in his campaign tour.

He noted that governance and leadership was not an easy task and advised the governor to continue to do his best.

