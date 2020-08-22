Germany records over 2,000 new virus cases, highest spike since April

Berlin, Aug. 22, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The number of new people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Germany spiked again on Saturday at a rate not seen since late April.

Over the last 24 hours, health authorities across the country recorded 2,034 new cases.

This brings the total number of infections so far to 232,082, the government’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said.

The last time the number was higher was on April 25, when 2,055 new infections were reported.

Nationwide, there has been a large number of smaller outbreaks, which are connected to events including large family celebrations, according to an RKI report on Friday.

Additionally, coronavirus cases have been identified in travellers returning from abroad, especially in the younger age groups.

Germany’s epidemic reached its peak in early April, when cases were rising by over 6,000 daily.

The numbers had been falling since late July, but that trend has reversed recently, stoking fears of a second wave of infections.

However, the spike also comes in the wake of a significant rise in testing.

According to the RKI, 9,267 people have died in connection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

That was up by seven, compared to Friday.

The institute estimates that around 206,600 people have recovered after catching the virus.

