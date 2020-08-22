FCT police recruitment screening to hold at POWA International School

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, Aug. 22, 2020 The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday says its recruitment physical and credentials screening exercise for appointment into Constable cadre will hold at POWA International School, Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) FCT command, Mr Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Manzah said the exercise, scheduled for candidates from the FCT who had successfully completed their online recruitment registration, would hold between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6 from 9a.m. to 6p.m. daily

“The venue for the screening exercise is POWA International School, Area 11 Garki Abuja.

“Applicants are to appear at the venue in their clean white T-shirts and shorts,” he said.

According to him, applicants must come along with the originals and photocopies of their documents neatly arranged in two white flat files.

He said applicants must come with their National Identity Number (NIN), original and duplicate copies of their O’ level results, certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age.

Manzah said other documents were print out of application submission confirmation page, duly completed guarantor’s form and recent passport photograph.

He said each of the needed documents must be presented at the screening centre.

The PPRO called on candidates to report at the screening centre on the date scheduled for their Area Council.

He said the screening exercise for applicants from AMAC would hold from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 while Abaji Area Council would hold from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27.

Manzah said screening exercise for applicants from Bwari Area Council would hold between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 while Gwagwalada Area Council would hold from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

He said the exercise for applicants from Kuje Area Council would hold from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3 while Kwali Area Council would hold between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

“All applicants should note that there will be strict compliance with the existing COVID-19 protocols and must come to the screening venue with their face masks,” he said.

Manzah said it was necessary for the applicants to note that the police recruitment exercise was free.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...