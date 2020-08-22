Election is time for politicians to show character – Edo PDP

By Deborah Coker

Ibore (Edo), Aug. 22, 2020 The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that election time was time for politicians to show character.

Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman of the PDP state campaign council for the Sept. 19 governorship election said this at Ibore in Esan Central Local Government Area.

Orbih, at the campaign rally of the party in wards one and four, said that election or no election, politicians must respect the core value of the society.

He stressed that Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election, was prepared to move the state forward.

Meanwhile, Obaseki told his teeming supporters to reelect him and his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu so as to complete ongoing projects by the administration.

Obaseki also urged his supporters, who were still in the opposition party to join him in the PDP for consolidation.

He disclosed that during his first term campaign to the area, he promised the people of the community that he was going to address the erosion problem in the community.

He noted that the first phase of that project has been completed and solicited for their votes for another term to enable him complete the project.

Similarly, in ward two and three, Ujabhole community, Obaseki said that his plan for the next four years was to construct their roads, provide electricity and pipe borne water as well as to increase agriculture in the community.

