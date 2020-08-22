Educationist advocates compulsory health facilities in schools

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, Aug. 22, 2020 Mrs Comfort Oludare, an Educationist and Proprietress of Best Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, on Saturday called for compulsory provision of health facilities in Nigeria’s private and public schools.

Oludare, who made the observation in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, said that most private and public schools in Nigeria had no clinics.

According to her, most schools lack the medical facilities to attend to emergency situation.

“Some proprietors don’t care about the importance of standard medical facilities in their schools.

“They only care about standard classrooms and staff rooms without clinics.

“Even the so called public schools are not left out; it is time for the government to enforce compulsory medical facilities or sick bay in schools.

“It is time to stop endangering the lives of our children in case of emergency; we see a situation where students will be rushed to the nearest hospitals in a critical or emergency situation.

“Ordinary First Aid Boxes are not available in some schools. The government must be strict on this. Students’ health and safety should be prioritised,” she said.

Oludare, however, called on the education stakeholders to ensure that every school had access to standard medical clinic.

The proprietress also called on state governments to monitor the level of compliance with this call by sending inspection teams to schools.

