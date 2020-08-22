COVID-19:Nigeria’s disease control center announces 340 new cases of infection

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Aug. 22, 2020 The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 340 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday, adding that four deaths were also recorded.

The health agency said that with this new figure, Nigeria now has 51304 confirmed cases, 37885 discharged and 996 deaths.

It stated that the 340 new cases were reported from 19 states in the country.

The NCDC noted that out of the 340 new cases Kaduna recorded the highest with 63 infections, followed by FCT with 51.

States that made up Friday’s figure include Plateau-38, Lagos-33, Delta-25, Gombe-21, Adamawa-21, Edo-20, Katsina-17, Akwa Ibom-11, Ekiti-10, Rivers-9, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, Cross River-3, Ogun-3, Sokoto-2, Imo-2 and Nasarawa-2.

Meanwhile, the NCDC revealed that the Federal government, in order to ramp up testing and tracing of COVID-19 cases, was considering a partnership between state governments and private firms.

